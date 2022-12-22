Kentucky Chamber names Wilder Senator Wil Schroder an MVP of 2022 legislative session















The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has recognized Senator Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, as an MVP of the 2022 legislative session.

Schroder is among a group of legislators who “went to bat” for Kentucky business during the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly by displaying actions to strengthen business, improve competitiveness, and ensure growth.

Recipients of the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award show strong leadership for the business community by sponsoring or carrying Chamber priority legislation to final passage, showing leadership on passage of critical legislation to improve Kentucky, or by taking hard votes in defense of business.

During the 2022 session, Sen. Schroder carried House Bill 4, legislation to reform Kentucky’s unemployment insurance system, on the Senate floor and heard several priority bills as chair of the Senate Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor Committee. He also sponsored a resolution calling for an analysis of state-sponsored workforce programs, a recommendation of the Chamber, that was funded in the biennial budget.

After eight years of service, Sen. Schroder did not seek reelection in 2022. Shelley Frommeyer won the election for Senate District 24 and will be sworn into office in January.

The 2022 General Assembly saw monumental progress on several critical priorities of the Kentucky business community, and the pro-growth policies passed saved Kentucky businesses an estimated $1.281 billion, roughly $19,000 for each employer in the Commonwealth.

While monitoring the progress of bills that create a better business climate and advance the Commonwealth, the Chamber tracks how each legislator votes on these bills. The Chamber’s MVP Award recipients displayed more than just a business-friendly voting record, but also went out of their way, and at times across party lines, to support or oppose an issue critical to the business climate in Kentucky.

To learn more about business issues during the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly, read the Kentucky Chamber’s “Results for Business” publication.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce