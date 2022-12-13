Kentucky by Heart: Reminding myself ‘the best is yet to come’ as reality of celebrating 69th birthday sets in















By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

I just turned 69 in September. While in my early years, I thought the age was ancient, but that was when I believed I would stay young all my life and not have to worry about 69.

I try not to think of myself as an ancient person now because I don’t feel that way. Yes, there are challenges to the age, as I’m often told by what I read and hear, but I don’t dwell on them. How I handle the reality of this mature status is what some may call pure denial, but here it is. I simply repeat to myself regularly: “Self, the best is yet to come.”

True or not, the aphorism keeps me moving forward and seems to be working.

I’ve NOT relegated myself to sitting on the couch for hours watching old Andy Griffith or Gomer Pyle reruns and reminiscing about my youth and the period of abundant vigor. Tempting maybe, but most of my TV time is watching news, some ballgames, and a few shows — but I almost never binge watch and I certainly don’t watch TV to kill time.

I’m most often reading, writing, and working in the yard and tending our flower gardens when good weather allows. I do some substitute teaching and I walk for exercise. I promote my books and do speaking engagements. Though I don’t cook, I’m a good house cleaner and that’s a daily chore, for sure. My days are quite full and fulfilling and I don’t want to “coast” along. I’m tired when going to bed at night… a good tired.

“Self, the best is yet to come.”

That said, there are some curious and noticeable reminders of being 69 that appear before me almost daily as I interact with people. Last week, while sub-teaching for a fourth-grade class, a child approached and said: “How old are you?” In recent years, it’s happened quite often.

I don’t recall being asked the same very much during my full-time career, one that stretched until age 49. Maybe it’s because wherever I go to sub-teach, it’s obvious I look a little different — gray hair and all — than most of the active faculty. That makes it a curiosity for children.

Usually, I’ll play the question off and reply with something like a quick “I’m hundred years old” and listen to a chorus of “wooooowwwws!” The fact that some kids believe me is scary, but also a bit funny. And as far as teaching goes, I don’t believe my ability to be effective in the classroom has waned very much.

“Self, the best is yet to come.”

On occasion while at the grocery store, store clerks appear to speak louder than normal to me, even before I’ve first spoken to them. Why? Methinks they figure I’m a senior citizen, and THOSE people don’t hear well. Maybe they get to me before I ask them to repeat what they said, surely an annoyance, especially as they’ve already waited on dozens of people who look like they are 69 and they didn’t hear well.

Fortunately, I’m NOT at the point where people say: “How are you? (loudly) You sure LOOK good” … as if you’re not supposed to look good at that age, and it’s a bonus if you do. (Though perhaps, maybe, I really DON’T look good.)

And not to be negative, but some people just don’t like older people. In recent years, I’ve had people become a little short-tempered with me for little reasons. They’ve used surly mannerisms and summarily seemed dismissive as if I might not be relevant anymore.

Steve Flairty is a teacher, public speaker and an author of seven books: a biography of Kentucky Afield host Tim Farmer and six in the Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes series, including a kids’ version. Steve’s “Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes #5,” was released in 2019. Steve is a senior correspondent for Kentucky Monthly, a weekly NKyTribune columnist and a former member of the Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Contact him at sflairty2001@yahoo.com or visit his Facebook page, “Kentucky in Common: Word Sketches in Tribute.” (Steve’s photo by Connie McDonald)

Not long ago, a woman employee at a discount store displayed that treatment in spades. I matter-of-factly responded directly to her: “Are you OK? You weren’t very nice to me,” I said. “I just asked you where something was because I didn’t know where it was.”

With that, she suddenly developed a look that said: “Oh, he’s a real person and a bit aggravated and he might tell my manager, and that’s not good.” She then became civil. I tried to be understanding of her and her plight, as is my nature. Maybe her husband had just deserted her and left her with three kids to raise; or maybe she simply didn’t want to fool with an old person. I don’t know… but bless her heart anyway.

“Self, the best is yet to come.”

But there are also ways my own behavior and attitudes are clueing me in on my age. For example, there are usually several pee-pee trips overnight that I don’t recall needing in my younger days. I find myself less willing to get involved in time-wasting activities such as listening to a person go on and on telling me about their sports fantasy league exploits.

Rather than jump out of bed in the morning, I tend to only make slow and steady progress, and I sleep a little longer. And yes, I think more about my health than ever before, making sure I make my regular doctor visits and follow his orders. Some adjustments for age 69, I guess, are advised, but I see no need to complain. Many have not made it that far.

As 2022 winds down, I think first about the now and hope expectantly that “the now” extends productively into the future. I’d like to be around a bit longer because life for me tends to be gratifying, and I want to help others be gratified along the way.

For that, I’ll just keep repeating: “Self, the best is yet to come.”