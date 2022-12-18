Kentucky Board of Education seeking nominations for 2023 Samuel Robinson Award; deadline Jan. 23















The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Samuel Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education.

This award is granted annually to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization demonstrating extraordinary efforts and contributions in the area of educational diversity and equity. The criteria for receiving this award includes, but is not limited to:

• Successful efforts in closing socioeconomic and/or racial achievement gaps; and • Significantly improving student learning, student achievement or other measured outcomes among students of color or economically disadvantaged students.

Robinson was a member of the KBE from 1991-2004. A noted educator and civil rights leader, he began his career in Kentucky in Louisville in 1960. He worked as principal at Shawnee High School (now The Academy at Shawnee) and president of the Lincoln Foundation.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 23 via the online 2023 Samuel Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education nominations form.

From Kentucky Department of Education