Kenton County Animal Services offering holiday adoption special through December 22















Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) is having a "Home for the Holidays" adoption special for all pets through December 22. Adopters will have the option of naming their adoption fee when bringing home their new furry friend.

Shelter staff will still be conducting their standard screening and adopter evaluations prior to any adoption finalization to ensure animals are placed in the best possible homes. Adoptions are first come, first serve.

To see all available animals, visit the Kenton County Animal Services adoption site at kentoncountypets.shelterbuddy.com.

The adoption fee for pets is usually $125. Each animal receives a first round of vaccinations, a flea/tick preventative, dewormer, a microchip — registered to the new adopter — and are spayed/neutered.

For questions regarding the adoption process, call Animal Services at 859-356-7400, or email Animal Services at animal.shelter@kentoncounty.org. Kenton County Animal Services is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington. The shelter will be closed from December 23 – December 26 for the holiday.

