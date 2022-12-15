John Schickel: My favorite time of the year — and a time for local activities and local shopping















Christmas time in Boone County is my favorite time of year. This is the perfect time to patronize our many fine local merchants. I am so fortunate to represent the people of Boone County, who are some of the greatest folks in the world. We have a wonderful community, and I try to slow down and appreciate it, especially at this time of year.

A few of my favorite Christmas activities I recommend include the First Church of Christ Christmas Concert, which begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 18, and is directed by Boone County’s own Gary Griesser. This is a favorite event in the community.

Also, I would highly recommend the “Christmas Town” light display at the Creationist Museum and the drive-through light display at the Boone County Fairgrounds. The Creationist Museum display includes a bonfire, refreshments fitting for the season and sometimes even Christmas carols. Check creationmuseum.org for hours and times.

Christmas time also means the end of the year, where, as your state senator, I like to reflect on accomplishments from the past year. We have a lot of road construction in Boone County, and I know that construction is a nuisance.

As your state senator, I want to report that we have had record investment from the state in our roads. Especially pleasing to me was the completion of the Pleasant Valley Road corridor, for which we began buying the right-of-way 14 years ago when I was first elected as your state senator. This completes a modern four-lane highway from Union to Hebron and is a major transportation thoroughfare. I drive it often and am very pleased with the results.

Another major legislative accomplishment I am pleased about is reforming our school governance model to give parents and the public more say in how the school system is run and in school curriculum. After a seven-year effort, we finally made these reforms with a coalition of diverse stakeholders.

In January, I go back into session to represent you in Frankfort, and it is very important to me what your priorities are for the state. Feel free to contact me via my Legislative Research Commission webpage, which you can access at legislature.ky.gov. You can also contact me by phone at 502-564 8100 ext. 57948, at home at 859-384-7076 or by U.S. Mail at Capital Annex Room 209, 702 Capitol Avenue, Frankfort, KY 40601.



