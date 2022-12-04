In its 50th year, Covington Business Council sets up fund at Horizon Community Funds for its foundation















The Covington Business Council (CBC) has established a fund with Horizon Community Funds benefitting its philanthropic organization, the CBC Foundation. The CBC Foundation serves as a catalyst for economic development in Covington and funds projects that promote a healthy business climate.

The CBC is a local business networking 501(C)(3) non-profit organization that believes in paying it forward and helping member companies connect with one another. Their goal is to expand members’ business network and give back to the Covington business community.

The announcement of this fund comes amid the organization’s 50th anniversary. The CBC culminated the milestone year at their 50th Anniversary Annual Dinner on December 1.

“The Covington Business Council is proud to partner with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky on the creation of the Covington Business Council Foundation fund,” said Pat Frew, Executive Director of the CBC. “This partnership is a vital component in helping the CBC Foundation to become more purposeful. It allows the CBC to reinvest member-generated funds back into the business interests of the city through charitable means. It aligns well with the Council’s mission to advocate for a healthy business climate in Covington.”

“We look forward to seeing the changes in Covington that will result from the creation of this fund,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “For the past 50 years, the Covington business community has greatly benefitted from the work of the CBC. This fund will significantly amplify their impact.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.