Horizon’s 410 giving circle provides $16,400 to two organizations supporting community vibrancy in NKY















Members of The 410 giving circle presented their 2022 grant to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy, giving a total of $16,400.

“Both of these organizations provide unique services to Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “They connect the community to the region’s rich history and natural assets. The 410 members, who chose community vibrancy as the focus area for this grant cycle, recognized the important roles both Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy play in making Northern Kentucky a better place to live.”

The Boone Conservancy will use their $10,000 grant for their Outdoor Recreation Connectivity project. Specifically, they will create two new hiking trails that connect the Petersburg riverfront community. The first trail will be a pedestrian entrance from Rt. 18 through the woods to the existing Lee McNeely Birding Trail. The second trail will extend from the other end of the birding trail through the native wildflower prairie to the two acres that the Conservancy owns on Middle Creek. The trail will cross over Middle Creek to reach Camargo and Middle Creek Park.

“The Boone Conservancy is grateful for the generous support from the Horizon Community Funds 410 giving circle,” commented Christy Noll, Executive Director of The Boone Conservancy. “This grant will provide greater access to the parks and nature preserves for area residents. We are excited to be to connecting Conservancy Park with the more than 300 existing acres of trails and natural areas along Middle Creek.”

The Behringer-Crawford Museum will put the $6,400 they received towards the Crawford’s Curators in Training (CCIT) program, which will help bridge divides and build stronger, more respectful, and valued communities. Through real-world, small group guided experiences, BCM will impart the tools youth need to be good citizens who respect cultural differences, invite inclusivity, promote change, and build stronger, more respectful, and valued communities. Program participants will act as treasure hunters and use artifacts to tell stories of our region’s past. During the program, students will have unique opportunities to connect with local community leaders, Chamber of Commerce members, historians, and educators while helping our region tell its vibrant story.

“We are excited to share our passion of local cultural history with middle and high school students through this new program. Engaging students with these unique educational opportunities is the cornerstone of the museum’s mission. We hope to inspire the next generation of historians and civic leaders to ensure the future of inclusiveness and value of our diverse communities.”

“The past few years we have seen our region change quite a bit through changes brought on by the pandemic as well as changes from developers and new businesses coming to the area,” stated Curtis Clemons, member of The 410. “When we decided community vibrancy would be our focus it was important that we partnered we organizations that are already doing great things to make Northern Kentucky the amazing home it is and who would be using these funds to bring something new to the area that would enhance not only their offerings but also the area as a whole. We are very excited to provide Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy with grants that will provide a great benefit to our community. Whether you prefer a hike or a stroll through a well-curated museum, you can do it here in NKY.”

The 2022 cohort of The 410 includes 40 emerging philanthropists from across Northern Kentucky who are passionate about exploring their potential for giving back with maximum impact in the community. Grant funds from The 410 are dedicated to nonprofit programs and resources that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties. To generate the grant, each member of The 410 commits a gift of $410. The giving circle operates once per year, in the fall.

Additional information about The 410 can be found at horizonfunds.org/the-410. Information on the 2023 grant cycle will be announced in the summer of 2023.