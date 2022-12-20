Horizon Community Funds announces 2023 grant cycle; $90,000 in funds to be awarded in Summer ’23















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will award $90,000 from its Community Impact Fund in 2023 and is seeking letters of intent beginning January 1, 2023.

This is the largest Community Impact Fund grant cycle since Horizon Community Funds was founded in 2017, exceeding last year’s $85,000.

“We have had the opportunity to fund some incredible work through our Community Impact Fund,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “This fund continues to grow year after year, and with it our ability to support real change in Northern Kentucky. We are thankful for our donors who make this possible and encourage our neighbors to consider contributing to our Community Impact Fund.”



Letters of intent will be accepted starting January 2. More information about submitting a letter of intent can be found here: www.horizonfunds.org/community-impact-fund-grant.



“We’ve known since inception that Horizon could have a substantive impact on our community, but to see the growth and hear the stories from recipients of our grants is so moving,” commented Kit Andrews, Horizon Community Funds Grantmaking Chair. “We can’t wait to see these applications to learn which innovative proposals now deserve attention and support.”

For the initial stage of the process, nonprofits are asked to describe their funding proposal, including purpose, amount of funding requested, and desired impact. The letter length is limited to two pages, and is due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky.

The Community Impact Fund at Horizon Community Funds is the organization’s most flexible source of grantmaking dollars and supports long-term solutions, rapid response to emergencies, and the ability to navigate changing community needs in Northern Kentucky. More information about the fund can be found at www.horizonfunds.org/community-impact-fund-grant.

