Honor Flight Tri-State presented with $43,000 check from proceeds of Honor Run Half Marathon















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Scott Spicher, Executive Director of Honor Run Half Marathon, which is held every year in Florence, came to the Florence City Council meeting last week to present a check for $43,000 to Cheryl Popp, chairperson of Honor Flight Tri-State.

The money is from the latest honor run in which participants take on 13.1 miles to raise money for Honor Flight so that veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam can be flown to Washington DC for a day to see the monuments that have been erected to honor veterans like themselves.

“This year we had around 1000 runners,” Spicher told council. “This is my third favorite day of the year. The first is race day, the second is the day of the Honor Flight, and the third day is presenting the check.”

Started in 2014, St Elizabeth Healthcare began the initiative with the mission of honoring the veterans who fought for their country. St Elizabeth donates all proceeds from the half marathon, the 5K walk/run, and the 10K walk/run to the Tri-State Honor Flight.

Last April, 88 veterans took part in Honor Flight and spent the day in Washington DC. They are able to see the World War II memorial, the Air Force memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War memorial, the Iwo Jima memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and several other sights.

In the eight years the event has been held in Florence, $343,000 has been raised to take the veterans on the Honor Flights to Washington DC. Some of the money raised is also used to repair veterans’ homes, when they need help and can’t afford it.

The program is all about giving back to the veterans who defended their country.

Spicher had another mission last week —he wanted to express his appreciation to Mayor Diane Whalen, since she is ending her time as mayor.

“This event would not have happened without Mayor Whalen,” he stated. “She was able to see the value in this project and help it move forward every year.”

He gave her a hug and presented her with a plaque which she said was very much appreciated.