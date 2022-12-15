GSKWR officially launch Girl Scouts Cookie season with online sales; in-person sales begin January 1















The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) officially launched Girl Scout Cookie Season Wednesday, rallying the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New for the 2023 cookie season, is the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie, offered alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, and more.

The new Raspberry Rally is a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as the beloved Thin Mints cookies. This must-try new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. Kentucky Girl Scouts are placing online orders for Raspberry Rally cookie, along with other Kentucky cookie favorites, beginning December 15 for customers.

All proceeds from in-person and online cookie sales stay local and are truly girl-focused:

• 19% for camp programs and properties

• 19% for troop proceeds and rewards

• 33% towards membership, volunteer development and program support

Cookie sales represent over 80% of GSKWR’s annual operating budget, supporting

the vital programming that creates a lifelong impact on Kentucky’s future female leaders.

The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making.

“With the online exclusive for Raspberry Rally, our Kentucky girls are gaining vital omnichannel selling experience,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR. “This enhances the ways girls can sell and encourages their entrepreneurial skills.”

Ways to Buy Cookies and Support Kentucky Girl Scouts

• For the 2023 Cookie Season, online sales kick off on December 15, and in-person sales begin on January 1. • Kentucky Girl Scouts will market their business online via the Smart Cookies Platform. This online tool offers direct shipment and local delivery for all cookie orders. • Customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, a platform that highlights where local girls will be hosting in-person cookie sale booths after January 30. • Booth Sales run February 3 thru March 26.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program visit www.gskentucky.org or contact Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director at cmcnerney@gswrc.org. Go to ‘Find Cookies’ to locate a cookie booth or get connected with a Kentucky Girl Scout troop in your area.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road