Governor urges Kentuckians to help improve FCC’s National Broadband Map and offer feedback















In an ongoing effort to expand reliable high-speed internet access across the Commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging all Kentuckians to check out the recently released National Broadband Map compiled by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and provide feedback to improve the map’s accuracy.

The FCC released the new map in November. It allows users to search by street address where providers make high-speed internet access services available and where they do not.

The map is a draft version of the National Broadband Map. The FCC is seeking public input to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.

“Access to high-speed, reliable internet service is vital infrastructure as critical to our connectivity as roads and bridges,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why I announced a historic total investment of more than $204 million this summer to expand high-speed internet access to more than 34,000 Kentucky households and businesses. And just last month, I announced the availability of another $206 million in state grants to help make high-speed internet access a reality for even more Kentuckians. But we must pinpoint where access is most needed to ensure we invest these dollars wisely. That’s why reviewing this FCC map is so important.”

The new map shows information on fixed internet service by provider name, service technology type (e.g., fiber, copper, satellite) and the maximum advertised speed offered at the location. Mobile wireless service also is shown by technology type (e.g., 3G, 4G, LTE, 5G).

By entering a physical address on the FCC’s National Broadband Map, Kentucky residents, business owners and internet service providers can verify whether or not the access information for the address is correct or challenge what is reported. Challenges to the map must be filed by Jan. 13, 2023, so Kentuckians are advised to check their home or business address soon for location and service accuracy.

“Participating in the challenge process will improve the accuracy of the map and help Kentucky to receive our fair share of funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and help to meet our goal of universal access for the entire commonwealth,” said Meghan Sandfoss, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development.

To review the maps, go to broadbandmap.fcc.gov and enter your street address.

• If the information about the high-speed internet service offerings available at your home or business needs to be corrected, click “Availability Challenge,” fill out the form and click submit.

• If there is no information listed for your home or business address, drop a pin on the map, click “Location Challenge,” complete the form with the correct information and click submit.

Responses will be automatically submitted to the FCC. Broad public participation will improve the accuracy of the map, which will result in federal funding for high-speed internet expansion being targeted to the areas of Kentucky that most need it.