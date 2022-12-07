Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to Saturday’s Frankfort Christmas Parade, state tree lighting















Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Tuesday invited Kentuckians to the Frankfort Christmas Parade and to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree this Saturday, Dec. 10.

“Britainy and I are proud to call Frankfort our home and we’re excited to take part in the Christmas parade this weekend with the entire community,” said Gov. Beshear. “Join us for food, games and more. And we will also have donation bins for the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive.”

The outdoor parade viewing area is located on the South Lawn of the Capitol, behind the Capitol building and directly in front of the Capitol Annex. To view a map of the location with event details, visit governor.ky.gov.

Those wishing to take part in the festivities are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. EST this Saturday and should note that Capitol Avenue will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m. EST ahead of the parade.

There will be four food trucks on site – C&J Food Bar, Community Que, The Flying Waffle, and Katie’s Happy Hot Dogs – and beverages for sale by Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee and Sig Luscher Brewery in addition to necessities such as restrooms, space heaters, picnic tables and more.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater for a contest that will take place prior to the parade making its arrival on Capitol grounds. Other activities will include a station for crafting Christmas ornaments, jingle bell bracelets, coloring pages and more.

In partnership with parade organizers CapCity Communications, the main stage for the event also will be in the area between the Capitol and Capitol Annex buildings. Those officially judging the more than 90 entrants for this year’s parade, as well as emcees, DJs and other designated event personnel will be onstage.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. EST on High Street and will make its way up Capital Avenue by police escort. The floats and vehicles will wrap behind the Capitol, in front of the Annex, where the Governor, First Lady and Lieutenant Governor will greet guests. Santa Claus will arrive on the final float of the parade. Following the parade, the Governor, First Family and Santa will light the state Christmas tree. The event is expected to conclude between 8 and 8:30 p.m. EST.

The parade will be livestreamed on the Frankfort Plant Board’s Facebook and YouTube page, and it will be aired live locally in Frankfort on Channel 10.

Governor’s Office