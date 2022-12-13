Ft. Wright bids farewell to Adam Feinauer after 22 years of service on city council















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Ft. Wright councilman Adam Feinauer thought his last televised council meeting wouldn’t be a big thing. In his own words, he thought he would ‘fade off into the sunset.’ He encouraged his family to stay home, since he expected nothing big.

But he was wrong. Probably his wife Sherri and three children would have enjoyed the meeting that honored him.

Mayor Dave Hatter had some surprise gifts for him, a classic bobblehead figure the city made in his image and likeness, an engraved bottle of whiskey, a key to the city, which was, a revival of an older tradition, and a proclamation honoring him for 22 years of service to the city. December 8 was proclaimed Adam Feinauer Day in the city.

“Councilman Feinauer has successfully completed 11 terms on City Council,” Hatter stated what was on the proclamation. “And we believe he now holds the record for the longest consecutive year tenure ever held by a member of Council.”

Hatter praised Feinauer for his high level of personal character, trustworthiness, ethics, and integrity, and his dedication to civil service for all the years he came to meetings.

“That is 572 council meetings,” Hatter said. “Twenty two years. It’s hard to believe it has been that long. He is definitely a dear personal friend of mine, and while I am definitely sorry that this has worked out the way it has, and you have elected to move on, I do understand why you are doing this. Adam has chosen to pursue being a deacon in the Catholic Church.”

Hatter explained that Feinauer put a lot of time and study into being a deacon. He chose not to run for council this time so that he can devote his full attention to being a deacon. The two unfortunately do not really align, Hatter said.

Adam Feinauer has lived in the city over 50 years, having grown up there.

He said he first felt the calling to be an active part of the church in his twenties, and then again in his late thirties. On advice from his pastor, he delayed starting the classes to become a deacon until his children were almost out of college.

“In 2019 I was accepted into the deacon studies,” Feinauer said. “And on April 9, 2022, I graduated from the program.”

He agreed with what Mayor Hatter said, that being a councilman and a deacon did not align. Both of them, he said, demand a lot of time, and he is still working, so he could not make both things work, so he reluctantly said goodbye to his council position.

“Other than me, no one has been here as long as Adam — he’s done an amazing job,” said Hatter. “He has always had the best interest of the city at heart; when you get right down to it, I don’t think you could ask for a person who has been more dedicated, more devoted, more committed to the city, and also more honest, more trustworthy, more transparent and just really willing to make a serious committment to this amazing community we all call home and love.”

Each member of council had a chance to officially say goodbye to their fellow councilmember, as well as someone from every department, and each person spoke from their heart. Integrity was a word mentioned often in their praise.

In addition, former Mayor and Kenton County Commissioner Joe Nienaber came to the meeting, bringing with him a proclamation from the county.

“I promise you there’s no one alive who loves this city more than I do,” Nienaber said, addressing Feinauer. “But I know you love the city with every bit of your heart, like I do.”

State Representative Kim Banta, who was Ft. Wright’s representative before redistricting, brought with her a Kentucky Colonel commission for Feinauer.

“Mr Feinauer, I think I would tie you to the seat and not let you go,” she joked with Feinauer. “But wow, you are beloved, and that is awesome.”

State Senator Chris McDaniel was present, also, and offered some words of praise and a citation.

“Most people don’t have any idea of what all you have done in your 22 years,” he said. “Obviously, to everything in life there is a season, and yours is obviously changed over.”

Mayor Hatter joked that Feinauer had the key to the city now, so he can come back anytime he wants. But he said they will all miss him.

Adam Fenauer said initially he thought he would only do two or three terms, or maybe four, but it turned out to be longer than that, and he knows the number one reason he kept coming back was the people of Ft Wright.

“I want to take this time to say, from the bottom of my heart, to each and every one of you, thank you,” Feinauer said. “Thank you for the memories, the laughs, the lessons learned, the friendships, the opportunity to serve you for all these years in this great city. Ft Wright will always be in my heart and in my prayers. God bless.”