Foundation for a Healthy KY sharpens ’23-’27 focus with strategic plan: focus on access, children’s health















The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky adopted a new, five-year strategic plan that will launch on January 1, 2023. Following an 18-month strategic planning process that included external and internal interviews, surveys, data, research and other inputs, Healthy Kentucky will narrow its focus areas to Access to Health Care and Children’s Health.

Access to Health Care

While Kentucky’s uninsured rate has declined, increasing chronic health issues and continued low rankings compared to other states in areas such as cancer mortality, show Kentuckians still face many barriers to accessing health care. Issues include a high number of medically underserved areas and a health care workforce shortage.

Healthy Kentucky’s goals in this area include addressing:

• Access to Quality Health Care

• Access to Immunization

• Access to Cancer Screening

• Access to Public Health Services

• Access to Claims Data



Children’s Health

Investing in our next generation may have the biggest impact of any investment in health. Historically, Healthy Kentucky has prioritized early intervention and prevention strategies with its children’s health initiatives, building capacity and relationships to be successful in this area. The annual Kids Count Data Book ranks Kentucky 37th in the nation for the overall condition of its children.

Healthy Kentucky’s goals in this area include addressing:



• Childhood Obesity Prevention

• Children’s Mental Health

• Children’s Tobacco-Use Reduction

• Equitable Child Health

