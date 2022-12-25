Former police officer Jim Wendeln manages Parish Kitchen, dedicated to serving the hungry and needy















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

The transition wasn’t difficult at all.

At least it wasn’t for Jim Wendeln.

The Covington native served as a Villa Hills police office for 39 years.

Now he’s the Parish Kitchen Manager – a ministry of the Diocese of Covington – at 1561 Madison Avenue.

“Sure, I was reluctant at first,” the 63-year-old Wendeln told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, after serving as guest speaker to the Covington Rotary Club this week.

“This was a real challenge,” he added, “I never did anything like this before.”

The Dixie Heights High School grad started with the Parish Kitchen as Kitchen Manager in February.

“I served as a volunteer for seven years prior,” he said.

Call it a Labor of Love – or perhaps a gift from above; but what Jim Weldeln does, well, is truly from the heart – his heart.

“We provide lunches from 11:30-1:30 daily; to anyone who comes in,” he said.

And how many meals have you served?

“In 2020, we dished out 67,009 meals,” he proudly notes, “hot meals.”

In 2021 47,114 meals were served and this year – through Sunday – some 43,069 have been gobbled-up.

But Jim Wendeln is far from finished – in fact, he’s just started.

“My goal,” he says, “is to get more involved in the community. The Covington Rotary has been very helpful.”

Rotarians and friends of the Covington Rotary, Wendeln notes, prepare and deliver varying amounts of sandwiches and cases of water every week to Parish Kitchen.

“We’ve done this for 135 weeks,” says Rotarian Brenda Fauber. “This service project began in 2020 when we wanted to continue despite the COVID pandemic.”

The Covington Rotary has delivered over 20,000 sandwiches and 1,450 cases of water.

In fact, Beechwood High School’s athletic teams have become Friends of Rotary under the leadership of Rotarian Mike Stacy – the school superintendent – and Rotarian Jeanne Berger – chair of the school board.

“The students prepare 150 sandwiches one week each month during the school year,” Fauber said.

Besides the sandwiches and hot meals, Wendeln notes that the Parish Kitchen has small give-a-ways during the year.

“Items like socks, gloves and hygiene items,” he said, “we’ll pass these items out about once-a-month.”

Speaking of the Parish Kitchen food, it’s all made on the premises, according to Wendeln – except desserts and bread, which are donated.

The Kitchen has three full-time employees – and two part-timers – all paid through donations.

“The nurses from St. Elizabeth Hospital volunteer usually once-a-week, as well,” Wendeln, reminds. “They’ll get blood pressure, sugar levels and arrange for follow-ups and checkups for those that may need care.”

As for the daily lunchtime visitors to the Kitchen, Wendeln says most arrive alone. “We’ll see some families, but more during the summer months.”

Operating as the primary outreach organization of the Diocese of Covington, Catholic Charities has served those most in need in the community since 1931.

Today, Catholic Charities provides multiple programs to over 10,000 persons annually; in addition, they provide over 50,000 meals each year at Parish Kitchen, without regard to race, religion or life circumstance.

“Our mission,” says Wendeln, “is to promote healing, restore hope and affirm human potential through services that empower, voices that speak for justice and partnerships that strengthen communities.”

The future looks bright at Parish Kitchen – they’ll be changes in the courtyard, says Wendeln.

“We’ll add more gardens, a new grill and heaters in the patio area,” he said.

“We’ll also be looking for new murals on our walls.”

That hope is found in a former policeman who serves.

His name is Jim Wendeln