For first time this year average price for gas in Kentucky has fallen below $3 a gallon mark















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

For the first time since last year, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky has fallen below the $3 mark, according to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas price tracking app and website.

The average price in Kentucky as of Tuesday morning was $2.96 per gallon, down a penny from Monday. This is 13 cents per gallon less than seven days ago, 50 cents cheaper than last month, and four cents below the average on December 13, 2021.





For those of you who may be traveling out of state, this current trend, which has now lasted five weeks, is also reflected in GasBuddy’s national average. The $3.20 per gallon average price Tuesday morning is also a penny below Monday, 13 cents lower than last week, 56 cents less than a month ago, and down 13 cents from this date last year.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” he noted. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so.”

De Haan adds, “While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

The GasBuddy app is available on the app stores for both iPhone and Android devices, and the website can be found at kentuckygasprices.com.