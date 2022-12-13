Flu has killed 27 adults and two children in Kentucky so far this season; activity continues to increase















By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

Kentucky’s latest flu report showed a smaller jump in cases than in previous weeks, but the jump in deaths was the biggest yet this season, showing the disease’s worst possible outcome.

The state Department for Public Health said last week that 29 Kentuckians (27 adults and two people under 18) have died from the flu this season, with 15 of those deaths (14 adults and one child) reported since the last weekly report.

The latest report shows that flu activity in Kentucky continues to increase. In the week ending Dec. 3, the state confirmed 7,192 new cases, up from 6,378 the week before. So far, the total of confirmed cases this season is 23,101.

Most of the cases continue to be in Kentuckians under the age of 20. It’s important to remember that the state surveillance system only includes lab-confirmed cases and does not require providers to report results from rapid-flu tests, which means that the numbers are likely much higher than is reflected in the state report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated every flu season. It takes up to weeks for protection to develop after getting the vaccine, so the sooner the better. Click here to see where to get a flu vaccine near you.

“I think the most important message is that the best tool we have is vaccination,” said Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels, an infectious-disease specialist at UK HealthCare. “It will prevent you from getting very sick or ending up in the hospital. It will help protect your community. That’s the biggest thing I can stress this season. . . . It’s not too late. If you haven’t gotten it, go get it.” Flu season runs until May.

Four of the state’s 16 health regions showed increases in flu activity on the latest report. Counties with some of the highest confirmed numbers in the week ending Dec. 3 were Allen, 62; Barren, 266; Bell, 50; Boone, 228; Boyd, 82; Campbell, 127; Daviess, 284; Fayette, 525; Floyd, 116; Grant, 81; Harlan, 89; Hart, 70; Henderson, 63; Hopkins, 112; Jefferson, 1,704; Jessamine, 69; Kenton, 335; Knox, 113; Laurel, 136; Madison, 98; McCracken, 84; Metcalfe, 58; Monroe, 56; Muhlenberg, 273; Nelson, 115; Pike, 296; Shelby, 66; Warren, 162; and Whitley, 161.