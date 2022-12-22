Florence Rotary Club presents $30k to Gateway CTC for John and Connie Salyers Hand Up Grants















The Rotary Club of Florence honored the late Rotarian and his wife, John and Connie Salyers, by partnering with Gateway Community & Technical College to establish the Hand Up Grant, an emergency fund grant that will help financially support eligible Gateway CTC students in Northern Kentucky.

Florence Rotarian Greg Palmer shared the story of John and Connie Salyers and their involvement in the Rotary Club of Florence. John Salyers was a Rotary Club member for many years, along with being District 6740 Governor and supporter of his community. Connie Salyers also served her community through her 30 years as a middle school teacher. Palmer shared how John Salyers had been appointed as a Rotary representative for the Global Polio Eradication initiative. As part of this initiative, John advocated with federal officials for funds to be allocated toward eradicating the virus and he even spent time in Africa vaccinating children against polio.

Immediate Past President of Florence Rotary Duane Froelicher and former President, Adam Howard, both spoke to the importance of the fund honoring the Salyers.

The Hand Up Grant has a goal of helping Gateway CTC students with a barrier in their life while pursuing their education. The Club awarded $30,000 to Gateway CTC that was matched with $30,000 in federal funds, creating a $60,000 endowment that will continue to provide Gateway CTC students with funds in emergency situations.



Dr. Figueroa, President of Gateway Community & Technical, and Sarah Young, Community Resource Coordinator spoke about what the Hand Up Grant means for the students of Gateway CTC. Seventy five percent of their students work a part-time or full-time job. These students work hard every day to reach the goals they have set for themselves, and the Salyers Hand Up Grant provides a layer of financial support that will help them achieve their goals, even in times of need.

Anyone interested in contributing to this fund, may contact the Gateway Community & Technical College Development Department at (859)442-1177 or email adrijana.kowatsch@kctcs.edu.

All support is tax deductible and 100% of contributions are used for the purpose for which they are given.

