Five from Northern Kentucky among 51 to celebrate Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduation















The Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduated on December 14 with five civic and community leaders from Northern Kentucky among 51 from across the Commonwealth celebrating the completion of the seven-month program. Five graduates are from Northern Kentucky.

Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective to their communities and companies, serving as important catalysts in the unified effort to Improve our State.

Leadership Kentucky joins together a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities. The leadership curriculum educates participants on Kentucky’s rich cultural heritage and unique diversity.

“As the 2022 Board Chair, I have had the opportunity to interact with this year’s class and have been so impressed with their engagement, leadership skills, and active participation in learning about our beautiful Commonwealth and its many opportunities as well as challenges,” said Regina Jackson. “Through the Leadership Kentucky program, I am confident they have gained tremendous insight and experienced Kentucky in a very unique and special way. They have also built lasting relationships with one another that will serve them well for many years to come. I wish them all the best as they return to their own communities equipped with the knowledge that they can make a significant contribution both at home and across our state.”

The year’s program ran June through December and took the class across the state. Berea in June, Pikeville in July, Bowling Green in August, Louisville in September, Murray in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and Northern Kentucky, in December. The sessions covered topics ranging from business and economic development, racial equity, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, and government.

Northern Kentuckians among the 2022 Leadership Kentucky Class are:

• Joe Chillo — Kenton County — Thomas More University

• Whayne Herriford — Campbell County — Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S

• LaKisha Miller — Kenton County — Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Kim Webb — Kenton County — Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

• Jason Wessel — Boone County — St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023 will be available online via nomination beginning January 1 at leadershipky.org.

