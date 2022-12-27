Duck hunters rescued from powerless boat on rough Kentucky Lake by Marshall County Rescue Squad















Kentucky Today

The frigid weekend temperatures resulted in many people being called away from their Christmas festivities to help people adversely impacted by the weather.

Highway road crews, linemen with electric companies, other utility workers and tow truck drivers pulling motorists out of ditches were among the more high-profile people out in the dangerous weather conditions.

Also called into action on Christmas Eve was the Marshall County Rescue Squad, which was called on to rescue duck hunters whose boat lost power while on Kentucky Lake.

The hunters were stranded on a small island in the lake. The rescue took place during single digit temperatures accompanied by gusty winds, which took the wind chills into double digits below zero.

In a press release, the agency said, “We strongly discourage being on the water during this weather. If we had been unable to reach the stranded individuals, the outcome could have been deadly.”