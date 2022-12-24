Deck Y’alls Light Festival converts Thomas More Stadium into a Winter Wonderland — family fun for all















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

Downtime.

Not for the Florence Y’alls.

They’ve converted their Thomas More Stadium into a Winter Wonderland during this baseball off-season.

And they’ve even added Santa Claus.

“We call it Deck Y’alls Light Festival,” David Delbello, President and CEO of the Frontier League baseball club told the Northern Kentucky Tribune this week. “It’s basically an inner active light festival.”

Did he mention the festival has some two-million lights, choreographed to music and is open to the public through January 1st.

“We just thought, ‘How can we use our facility when we’re dark,’” he said. Delbello said he saw the festival concept when he was in Sugarland, Texas and wanted to give it shot here.

And from early reports – things look good.

The light festival – which includes a carnival with rides, food, drinks – and yes even an ice-skating rink – is open 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays – and 5:3-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

And the popular fireworks which were a part of each and every Friday home game for the Y’alls has joined the festival fun.

Shows each Friday during the festival season.

There’s no lack of creativity for the program.

The S’mores booth – a popular campfire treat consisting of one of more toasted marshmallows and a layer of chocolate sandwiched between two pieces of graham cracker — is presented by – Thomas S’More University – who else?

And the firepits used for the cooking – of course sponsored by radio station Warm 98 (98.5FM).

Delbello says once you’re inside, you can stay as long as you wish; and he encourages people to purchase tickets in advance for ease of entry and to save on day of event pricing.

Tickets for weekdays are $10, with military, senior citizen, children and large group discounts.

Parking is free.