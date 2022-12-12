Covington police report fatal shooting on west side, looking for suspect who is ‘armed and dangerous’















Covington Police spokesman, Lt. Justin Bradley, reported that officers were called to 203 W. 21st for a report of a shooting Saturday night.

Upon arriving, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel rendered aid and transported the victim to UC Hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Antwon Mulder of Cincinnati.

The Covington Police Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit were both on the scene.

The suspect in the shooting is Danny Tarrell White who has an active, nationwide warrant for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say you should not approach him or try to apprehend him.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call Det. Lindeman at 859-292-2272 or call Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.