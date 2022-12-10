Covington Parks and Recreation collecting letters to Santa — and they’ll make sure he responds















Got a letter you need to get to the North Pole ASAP?

Covington kiddos can bring their letters to Santa Claus to City Hall, where the Covington Parks & Recreation Department will have a special mailbox in the lobby for them to drop them into.

Parks & Rec will send the letters off quickly to Santa, who will respond to every letter he receives. (Just make sure there’s a return address – Santa may be all-knowing, but his elves have to keep track of a LOT of letters.)

And in the spirit of the season, there’s more: Covington families can look forward to a holiday party next week as the Parks & Rec team kicks off “Happy Cov Holidays,” an event they hope to make an annual feature.

“The goal for the program is to bring energy to Covington during the most festive time of the year,” said Ben Oldiges, Parks & Recreation Manager. “We are hoping that this program can allow the City to give back to the community with fun, joy, and recreation. We’re all very excited for this new program, and we hope everyone has a Happy Cov Holiday.”

“Happy Cov Holidays” will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in the Commission Chambers on the first floor at City Hall, 20 West Pike St. Guests will get to decorate a custom ornament, enjoy refreshments, play games, and have fun kicking off the holiday season.

Oldiges said the event is geared more toward families and youth, but all are welcome to attend.

“As this becomes an annual event, we hope kids return to the event and create a new ornament each year,” Oldiges said.

Registration isn’t mandatory but helpful for planning, Oldiges said.

City of Covington