Cove Federal Credit Union collecting diapers, wipes for St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s BabySteps program















Cove Federal Credit Union is partnering with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to collect diapers and wipes to support moms who are actively participating in St. Elizabeth’s Baby Steps program.

This program provides outpatient treatment, education and support to women with Substance Use Disorder.

From now until January 6th please drop off diapers & wipes at Cove Federal Credit Union, 577 Dudley Road, Edgewood.

For more information on the Baby Steps Program call 859-301-2501 or email BabyStepsProgram@stelizabeth.com.

“At Cove FCU, we are dedicated to supporting the education and well-being of our members and the community. We are proud to be able to support the important work of the Baby Steps Program,” said Thomas Burns, CEO.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit www.covefcu.comll.