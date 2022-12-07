Court Appointed Special Advocates Program to hold Volunteer Luncheon Jan. 18 in Crestview Hills















Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Programs are central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the security of a loving family.

CASA’s goal is to make sure that no child in the community who has been abused or neglected goes without a CASA volunteer. While CASA advocated for over 250 children in 2021, over 3500 children in the area went without a CASA Volunteer appointed to them.

On January 18 at 11:30 a.m., CASA will host a Volunteer Luncheon at Five Seasons in Crestview Hills where Northern Kentuckians can learn more about CASA and how volunteers can make a meaningful contribution to a child’s life. Those interested in attendeing are asked to RSVP directly to Colleen Maier, CASA Executive Director, at 1-859-586-1222. Seating is limited and will be reserved for the first 12 people who respond by Monday January 9.

This three-minute video offers additional information to potential CASA volunteers:

Court Appointed Special Advocates