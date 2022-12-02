Corporex reshapes CirclePort as mixed use development, supports continued growth in NKY















Corporex, a privately held investment and development firm headquartered in Covington focused on investing in real estate, hospitality, sports and fitness, and capital markets, is reimagining CirclePort as a major mixed-use development.

Located around Mineola Pike off I-275, CirclePort is a 650-acre development in Boone County that has primarily been a booming, business-park-focused development since its opening in the ‘80s. As the needs of the community and Greater Cincinnati/NKY metro area have evolved, Corporex has begun work to strategically shift the development to mixed-use.

“Since its inception, CirclePort has been a cornerstone development for Northern Kentucky, serving as one of the very first spaces travelers see as they arrive from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport,” said Corporex Chief Real Estate Officer, Tom Banta. “This is a prime opportunity to put our best foot forward and make a great first impression on those as they come into the region.

“Evolving CirclePort into a mixed-use development provides new opportunities for retail, entertainment, residential, industrial, light manufacturing and hotel needs to be fulfilled within the area. As nearby companies like Amazon and DHL continue to expand in and around CVG, we expect to see a growing workforce and increased demand for these types of businesses and amenities in the area.”

According to a 2016 Economic Impact Study conducted by meetNKY, the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Cincinnati Regional Tourism Network, the region hosted 26.1 million visitors in 2016. Answers in Genesis (AiG) announced early this year that they welcomed their 10 millionth guest to the Creation Museum & Ark Encounter.



Due to the exponential growth of tourism to these attractions, AiG recently purchased the 205,000 square feet Atlantic Corporate Center, formally the Toyota Motor North America Inc. headquarters, from Corporex. The building is located within CirclePort and positioned closely to CVG and convenient to AiG’s two attractions and sits on a suburban campus of approximately 36 acres with on-site amenities, including an outdoor fitness area.

“We’ve been thrilled with our total attendance numbers, as visitors come from around the world to experience the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum,” said Founder and CEO of AiG, Ken Ham. “With attendance returning to pre-pandemic levels, AiG is working on expansion plans. The purchase of the building located so closely to the gateway to tourism in our region is a large part of that plan.”

In addition, Corporex has developed design and construction plans for a new retail plaza at CirclePort – The Point at CirclePort. The new plaza will be situated adjacent to the Courtyard Marriott and offer additional retail, entertainment, residential, industrial and hotel opportunities. A second retail-focused area has also been developed, 4C at CirclePort, which offers land ready for stand-alone, build-to-suit restaurants, or entertainment use. The scenic park setting includes decorative lakes and fountains, underground utilities, fiber optics network already in place and a congestion-free internal roadway system.

In total, there are nearly 200 acres of land Corporex is working with Boone County to rezone for build-to-suit opportunities within the CirclePort development. Additional options will be available in the existing office buildings and a new-to-market building, Pacific Corporate Center, formerly occupied by Convergys.

CirclePort’s proximity to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming, the continuously expanding Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and numerous lodging and fueling options make it an ideal location for a mixed-use development. To learn more about CirclePort and Corporex visit www.corporex.com/development/circleport.

