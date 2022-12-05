City of Florence to celebrate family-friendly Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.















The City of Florence will celebrate its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting as an

in-person event at the Florence Government Center Tuesday 5-8 p.m.

In addition to the traditional tree lighting and musical presentation, there will be exciting new changes.

The Winter Wonderland Village hosts crafts and activities for the children, visits and photos with Santa, face painting, music from DJ Nick, a variety of food trucks available, and the incredible lights displays from the Public Services Department.

The ornaments used to decorate the tree will be made by the children of the community. Ornaments will be available for decoration at the event.

Event is free of charge to attendees.

Food will be available for purchase at the event.

Florence Government Center is at 8100 Ewing Boulevard, Florence.

The Winter Wonderland Village will open to the public at 5 p.m. in the North Lot (side located near Florence Skate Park) of the Florence Government Center.