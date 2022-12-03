Christmas underway at the region’s favorite faith-based destinations, the Ark and Creation Museum















On select dates continuing through December 30, Answers in Genesis will once again host its spectacular annual Christmas programs at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Northern Kentucky.



ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum and ChristmasTime at the Ark will display hundreds of thousands of dazzling lights. The museum will continue to feature a live nativity. At the Ark, its Answers Center will provide a warm place for guests to enjoy the stunning “Encounter the Wonder” animated show on a massive 70-foot LED screen, special concerts with Christmas carol sing-a-longs and live animal encounters—all free. New this year at the Ark is a free heated indoor children’s petting zoo at the Ararat Ridge Zoo.

Most of the holiday activities are free. For residents of surrounding counties, parking is also free.



A video clip of the beautifully decorated museum grounds is available here.

Until December 13 at both locations, the Christmas events will run Wednesdays through Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. Then from December 14—30, the events will be held each evening beginning at 5 p.m. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Ken Ham, CEO and founder of the attractions, said, “Every year, our guests love walking the grounds of both attractions as they view the thousands of stunning lights. At the Ark, visitors can watch the spectacular and constantly changing colorful lights that will illuminate the life-size 510-foot-long Ark. They’ll also enjoy the warmth of the Answers Center for Christmas music and other programs. At the Creation Museum, guests will experience our traditional live nativity and the stunning, colorful lights that surround our beautiful lake.”

The free ChristmasTime family friendly event features the following:



• A vast sea of bright multi-colored lights on the Ark’s expansive grounds.

• The Ark’s resident musicians, TrueSong, and other musical groups—as well as sing-a-longs to favorite Christmas carols and short dramas—will be held at 6 p.m. each night in the Answers Center.

• Live-animal encounters, with animals from the Ark’s zoo, will be held on the Animal/Actor Stage at the zoo; guests can walk the grounds of the zoo and see live animals at no charge.

• Parking is $15.

Continuing a 15-year tradition, ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum invites families to enjoy free activities. Parking is $15.

Highlights include:

• The gorgeous Garden of Lights with large steel dinosaurs lit up — many guests say it’s one of the best Christmas light displays in the entire Midwest.

• The traditional live nativity will present the true meaning of Christmas, depicting Mary and Joseph with the baby Jesus.

• Live animals at the Eden Animal Experience, on the beautifully lit museum grounds.

• The free “Encounter the Wonder” 4D show inside the Special Effects Theater; at the high-tech planetarium, the stunning “The Christmas Star” program is shown (ticket purchase).

“ChristmasTime and ChristmasTown are our gifts to the community during this special time of year,” Ham said. “Not only will visitors have a wonderful time together, but their hearts and thoughts will be directed toward Jesus and the special gift he gives to us because of his birth, death and resurrection. Invite your friends to visit our world-renowned attractions.”

Answers in Genesis is an apologetics (i.e., Bible-defending) ministry based in northern Kentucky, near Cincinnati. AiG’s Ark Encounter is a one-of-a-kind historically themed attraction with a massive Noah’s Ark at the centerpiece. Built according to the biblical dimensions in Genesis chapter 6, the Ark is 510 feet in length, making it the largest freestanding, timber-frame structure in the world. The Creation Museum, located west of the Cincinnati Airport, has welcomed millions of visitors since opening in 2007.

The Arc Encounter is at exit 154 off I-75 at Williamstown and the Creation Museum is exit I-275 at Petersburg