Chris McDaniel: Remembering the reason for the season — spreading joy and kindness to all















Another Christmas is upon us, and I extend warm wishes and sincere hope that you and your loved ones are in good health and full of happiness. This season, I am looking forward to being home in my district with friends and family to enjoy Christmas and spend time with the people I am proud to represent. Most importantly, I encourage you to join me in remembering the reason for the season.

As the year draws to a close, I reflect on the concluding year, the good and the bad, to recognize all there is to be grateful for yet all the work that still lies ahead. As you know, Kentucky has experienced two terrible natural disasters in the last year: the devastation that took lives, homes, personal belongings and many memories with them. Out of those tragedies, our residents rallied behind and lifted one another up. This Christmas, consider the continued good we can do and the pure joy our actions and kindness can bring to others.

Action Ministries in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington is a wonderful organization and operates solely on its 100 volunteers from various churches and communities. The organization provides food and grocery items to about 900 families monthly. If you would like to consider becoming a volunteer, call 859-261-3649. All gifts to Action Ministries are tax-deductible—the organization partners with Kroger Community Rewards, Remke Caring Neighbor Program and Amazon Smile. Visit actionministries.org for more information.

You can also consider donating to Toys for Tots to help bring a little joy to a child’s life. The U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is directed by the Marine Forces Reserve’s commander, with his staff’s assistance. Over 800 communities representing all 50 states conduct local campaigns annually. While Toys for Tots coordinators organize and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on local community support and the generosity of the people who donate. Visit ToysForTots.org and find out how you can donate virtually and if there is a local campaign near you.

During the interim, my colleagues and I worked diligently to finalize our policy goals for the upcoming 30-day session. My thanks to everyone who reached out, provided input or testified before the legislature this past year. Your assistance was critical and truly guided us as we finalize our 2023 Legislative Session priorities. The session is set to begin on January 3, 2023.

Looking to this next calendar year, I am always comforted that God ultimately remains in control. He has a plan for us, not just in our daily tasks and problems, but with an eternal perspective. Remember the true reason for Christmas – the “good news of a great joy which shall be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” If we accept his great gift, our salvation is in God’s plan for each of us.

It is my wish that everyone has a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year. Be well, and I look forward to hearing from you again in 2023.

Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) represents the 23rd District which comprises northern Kenton County.