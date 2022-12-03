Chamber of Commerce recognizes CBC Executive Director Pat Frew with NKY Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented Pat Frew, Executive Director of the Covington Business Council (CBC), with the NKY Community Award in a surprise presentation during the CBC’s 50th Anniversary celebration on Thursday night. The award is sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky and is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.

Frew has been empowering business owners and entrepreneurs in Covington to “network with a purpose” for more than 12 years during his leadership role at the CBC.

This year marks the CBC’s 50th anniversary as a local business networking organization that helps make connections between its more than 440 members. With a goal to give back to the Covington business community, the membership-based organization hosts 100 education and networking events each year.

In addition to his work with the CBC, Frew volunteers as a committee member for the International Downtown Association. He has also volunteered his time for the American Marketing Association and its professional chapters in Columbus and Louisville, serving as president for the Cincinnati chapter. He is also a 2004 graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky.

“Pat’s work at the CBC has been tremendous for the business community,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President. “Pat shows up, works hard, makes connections, opens doors, and is dedicated to giving back to our community. His service to Covington and our region, complemented by his volunteer efforts, has helped make the entire Northern Kentucky Metro region a better place to live, work, play, learn and give back. We are excited to recognize and show our appreciation for Pat and could not think of a better time to present him with this honor than during the CBC’s 50th Anniversary celebration.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

