Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle.

But it took him more than 30-years to really get started.

“I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “but I always had an interest in raising cattle.”

Actually, Breetz said he worked with cattle since high school; but it was seven years ago when he formed The Licking Valley Cattle Company.

Some retirement present.

“It was all about the expectations,” he said, “there’s a need for local beef, I had about 70 head and wanted to have my cows thrive on grass – not grain.”

Breetz says his Licking Valley Cattle Company has historic Aberdeen Angus from Australia.

“They enable us to raise smaller frame cattle that produce prime meat from our local forages,” he said. “We utilize both summer and winter annuals reducing the need for hay and supplements to deliver a more sustainable and delicious product.”

Less fat, leaner animals, no hormones equal a healthier product, according to Breetz, who serves as Owner and Operator of the Licking Valley Cattle Company.

Breetz started his operation with three cows in 2012.

“Two weeks ago,” he said, “we bred 35 in one day, with Wagyu.”

Wagyu is the collective name for the four principal Japanese breeds of beef cattle.

All Wagyu cattle derive from cross-breeding in the early twentieth century of native Japanese cattle with imported stock, mostly from Europe.

In several areas of Japan, Wagyu beef is shipped carrying area names.

The word Wagyu describes a specific breed of cattle from Japan. According to the American Wagyu Association, the word ‘Wagyu’ refers to all Japanese beef cattle, where the word ‘Wa’ means Japanese and ‘gyu’ means cow.

Wagyu beef is unique in its celebrated taste, melt-in-your-mouth tenderness and high marbling.

What Breetz did was purchase Wagyu beef semen.

“We get from a farm in Richmond, Ky.,” he said. “And we developed good breed stock with our cows.”

With no artificial processing — and no grain.

In fact, Breetz has a spring on his farm – Mike’s Farm – for pure water.

“We breed them as a calf, feed them – with grass – process them – and then they’re ready for the table,” he said.

“Our 100 percent pasture-raised, forage beef never sees a feedlot or grain,” he said. “They’re fed in our pastures and watered at our ponds, right here in Campbell County.”

In fact, Breetz and his family have won awards for their conservation practices on their owned and operated farm.

Licking Valley beef is processed in USDA inspected facilities and is the product of the entire animal, including all the steak, tenderloin and prime cuts.

Their ground beef and other products are packaged conveniently suitable for retail sales and portion control.

One quarter, one-half and whole animals are also available, he says.

So, Mike — where can we purchase some Licking Valley Cattle Company beef?

Presently, the healthy locally-owned and raised beef is located in the freezer section at Loschiavo’s, 1518 Dixie Highway, Park Hills.

Breetz says he’s received some interest from Paul Weckman – owner/operator of Mama’s, Otto’s, Frieda’s, The Standard and Larry’s – all Covington-based.

“Paul was positive when we met,” he said, “and could be a volume outlet for ground beef in particular.”

Tom Heist, at Kremer’s Red Barn seemed very interested in ground product as well as other high-end-cuts, Breetz noted.

“We left samples,” he said, “and will reconnect after the New Year.”

Michael Breetz started a new life after his retirement.

And a healthy one, at that.