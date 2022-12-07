Cable producer Prysmian Group celebrates opening of newly-renovated headquarters in Highland Heights















Staff Report

Electric cable producer Prysmian Group on Tuesday unveiled state-of-the-art upgrades to the former General Cable facility in Highland Heights which now serves as the company’s North American headquarters.

The $4.7 million project completed upgrades and improvements to the 80,000-square-foot office building, including new roofing and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout. Showcasing an open office concept, old cubicle-style workspaces have been replaced with 367 adjustable standing desks that accommodate social distancing considerations. The facility’s renovated fitness center now features brand-new Technogym equipment and a recreational area with ping-pong, foosball and cornhole. Prysmian Group also installed new electric vehicle charging stati

“Over the past two years, we’ve had discussions about how our workplace should evolve to reflect the changing needs of our employees,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. “Prysmian is committed to investing in our facilities throughout the North American region. With the completion of this renovation, our headquarters is an environment that facilitates a healthy work-life balance, offering our associates a home base that is pleasant, streamlined and completely state-of-the-art.”

Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated leaders of Prysmian Group on the ribbon cutting and renovation, which will help retain 400 employees at the location.

“Kentucky companies are continuously reinvesting in our communities and our workforce,” said Beshear. “Our historic economic momentum wouldn’t be possible without these companies buying into Kentucky and what we have to offer. I am happy to welcome this exciting next step for Prysmian. I want to thank the company’s leadership and am looking forward to its continued success here in Campbell County.”

Prysmian, based in Milan, Italy, is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of wire and cable products, including aluminum, copper and fiber optic wire, and cable products for the energy, communications and automotive industries, among others. Its North American operations are based in Highland Heights. Prysmian’s regional footprint includes 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, more than 5,800 employees and net sales of more than $4 billion. Globally, the company operates in over 50 countries and employs more than 29,000 individuals.

“The building renovation was an initiative that we were excited to pursue,” said Jim Allen, senior manager of facilities at Prysmian Group North America. “The pandemic wasn’t ideal, but it gave us a chance to sit down and think about what changes we wanted to implement and get to work while the office was empty. It was a company-led initiative –we could have applied for state dollars, but we wouldn’t have been able to take advantage of the empty building. And ultimately, we knew there were other places that money needed to go.”

Prysmian Group acquired General Cable in 2018 and designated the previous General Cable building as its new headquarters. Renovations to the facility began in May 2020, leveraging the pandemic to take advantage of times when employees were not in the office.

“As one of the largest employers here in Highland Heights, we are excited that Prysmian Group chose Highland Heights to be the center of their North American operations,” said Highland Heights Mayor Greg Meyers. “They are bringing nearly four hundred great jobs to our community and enriching the lives of our residents. We look forward to their good work here in our city.”

Members of the community, including Meyers, Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery, and President and CEO of the NKY Chamber of Commerce Brent Cooper, attended the event.

Pendery expressed his gratitude to Prysmian’s leaders for investing in the facility and adding new jobs in Northern Kentucky.

“Prysmian is an incredibly important and valued corporate citizen in Campbell County,” said Pendery. “We are thrilled to retain the company and appreciate their investment in modernizing and adapting their North American headquarters in Highland Heights.”

For more information on Prysmian Group, visit na.prysmiangroup.com.