Breeze Airways announces addition of two new destinations from CVG prior to February debut















Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, has announced two new destinations from Cincinnati – even before the airline’s planned February debut at the airport.

Fares on the new nonstop routes to Orange County, CA, and Providence, RI, start from $59* one-way, if purchased by December 13 for travel by September 5, 2023.

New Routes from Cincinnati (CVG):

• Orange County, CA** (Thurs, Sun and Tues, starting March 30, Nice from $109* one way; Nicer from $149*; Nicest from $199*); and • Providence, RI** (Thurs, Sun and Tues, starting March 30, Nice from $59* one way; Nicer from $89*; Nicest from $99*).

Breeze has previously announced these routes from CVG:

• Charleston, SC** (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 8); and

• San Francisco, CA** (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 8).

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “We’re excited to announce more service from Cincinnati before we’ve even flown our first flight from the airport.”

“Air service at CVG continues to grow as we enter 2023, and we are pleased that our new partner, Breeze Airways, is adding more destinations before the first flight even takes off,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport. “CVG will be the only airport in Kentucky, Ohio, or Indiana with nonstop service to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California, and we are excited for additional service to Providence, Rhode Island (PVD). Whether travelers are headed to Disney Land in southern California or are conducting business in New England, today’s announcement brings our region even more Seriously Nice choices.”

Breeze took flight in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the U.S. connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights. The airline’s business model centers around offering affordable fares with plenty of perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options including Extra Legroom and First Class seats**. Guests can choose from a la carte or bundled options to create a travel experience that meets their needs.

With seamless booking and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and on the Breeze app.

Breeze Airways