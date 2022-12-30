Bob and Carol Griffin make donation of Mercedes-Benz Metris vans to CHNK Behavioral Health















Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin.

The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.

The vehicles were also made possible in part by another long-standing supporter of CHNK, Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell (MBFM). The auto dealership provided generous discounts on the vans to help maximize the Griffins’ donation.

The vans will be used by CHNK staff to transport residential clients regularly for medical appointments, recreational activities, and school transportation. Additionally, the vans will be used for the transport of clients participating in outpatient services who do not have access to reliable transportation.

CHNK Behavioral Health continues to meet the needs of the community through growth and change. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, CHNK provided 9,469 nights of care across two residential programs, 9,745 unique outpatient treatment services, and impacted over 3,000 individuals. In total, CHNK provided 27,698 services during the last fiscal year.

MBFM General Manager Don Paparella, also an alum of the CHNK Board of Trustees, knows well the challenges faced by the youth and families in treatment at CHNK. He and his staff regularly participate in various outreaches and fundraising events that directly benefit the thousands of children and family members impacted by CHNK each year.

“Transportation can often be a major barrier for families and clients seeking mental health services,” said CHNK CEO Rick Wurth. “With the donation of vehicles that Bob and Carol have provided to CHNK Behavioral Health over the years, youth and family members can be safely transported to any of CHNK’s three Northern Kentucky location for specialty appointments.”

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky