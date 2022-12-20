Better check twice before allowing children to download Santa and Christmas themed apps















There are countless holiday-themed apps. Children can video chat with Santa, light digital menorahs and even watch live reindeer feed.

Before allowing your child to download an app, follow these tips from BBB National Programs’ Children’s Advertising Review Unit (CARU):

Know your privacy rights. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) gives parents control over who collects information from and about their children. COPPA applies to all mobile apps and websites directed to kids and ensures that parents consent to the collection of personal information (name, address, email, birthday, photos and geolocation) from children under 13.

Look for the privacy policy. Responsible apps provide a description of the service’s information collection practices. COPPA requires a privacy policy on the app’s homepage. It should include a list of who is collecting and can access your personal information, what information is collected and how it’s used and stored, and a list of parental rights and consumer opt-out tools.

Review the personal information collection policy. Online services directed to children may not collect, store or share photos, videos or voice recordings of a child without getting consent from a parent/guardian. The law also requires that apps get parental consent before allowing kids to disclose personal information publicly.

Set permission requirements. Many apps listed as free in the app store have in-app purchases that could be accessed by children after a parent has allowed them to download the app. Make sure your child’s device is set to require a password for each download.

Be wary of free apps. Free apps generally have more advertising, and many use deceptive ad practices. Ads pop up extremely frequently, often feature inappropriate content and require kids to view in full to continue the game. Free apps that don’t have ads might have third-party codes collecting data for future ad targeting.

Think before downloading. Free apps might contain malware. Look for the privacy policy link and contact information for the app publisher. If something doesn’t seem right, don’t download it.

Check out reviews. Services such as Common Sense Media tell whether the app’s content is appropriate for your child.

CARU requests that parents who come across an app or other online service that they think violates COPPA to file an anonymous consumer complaint on CARU’s website. For more information about CARU and keeping children safe online, visit the BBB National Programs’ website.

BBB Cincinnati