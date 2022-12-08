Behringer-Crawford Museum to offer free admission for all City of Covington residents Saturday















Covington residents looking for a holiday outing this weekend will find a free event available to them at the Behringer-Crawford Museum on Saturday for exhibits the whole family will enjoy.

BCM’s “Covington Day” at its “Holly Jolly Days” exhibits runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. To get in free, just show proof of Covington residency (such as a driver’s license or a piece of mail). Guest tickets can be purchased at a discounted price of $5 for friends or family who live outside of the city.

“There’s so much to see and do at BCM, and we love to offer our hometown Covington residents free admission on this special day,” said Laurie Risch, executive director of Behringer-Crawford Museum.

In addition to exhibits, the day will feature craft activities, play tables, a fishing game, and the holiday trains.

“Visitors can activate more than 30 accessories on the toy train layout,” said Risch. “They can send a cow to an alien spaceship, move railroad crossings, send a fire truck on its call, make Santa fly, and oh so much more.”

The free admission applies to all of the exhibits at the museum, located at 1600 Montague Road in Covington’s Devou Park.

“Holly Jolly Days” holiday exhibits:

• BCM’s Annual Holiday Toy Trains Exhibit is a 31-year holiday tradition, with 250 feet of eight O-gauge Lionel model trains chugging along 250 feet of track, featuring dozens of buttons to push to activate carnival rides, ice skaters, a cow-abducting UFO, and more. • An interactive LEGO play space and exhibit by OKILUG — Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana LEGO Users Group. • The Rosemary Clooney House White Christmas Collection exhibit fills four galleries at BCM with original costumes from the classic 1954 holiday musical worn by its famous cast: Kentucky’s own “Girl Singer” Rosemary Clooney as Betty Haynes; Vera-Ellen, who grew up across the Ohio River in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood, as Judy Haynes; George Chakiris, also from Norwood and a dancer in the film; Bing Crosby as Bob Wallace; and Danny Kaye as Phil Davis. • Winter Wonderland in NaturePlay@BCM sparkles and lights up the evening hours with special activities. The museum’s outdoor play area features thousands of twinkling lights, a 20-foot showman, a giant tree made of lights (perfect for selfies), and log cabins decorated by Santa’s helpers.

Risch said visitors are encouraged to bring an item such as cleaning supplies or toiletries to donate in support of Operation Waverly, a partnership with the Rosemary Clooney House and Ohio Valley Goodwill to help homeless veterans transition to their new homes.

For more information, call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org.

City of Covington