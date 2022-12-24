Beechwood marching band named recipient of 2022 Sudler Shield by the John Philip Sousa Foundation















The Beechwood High School Marching Tigers has been selected as 2022 Sudler Shield winners in the “USA Small School Division” by the John Philip Sousa Foundation.

The Sudler Shield is awarded to premier high school marching bands internationally by the Sousa Foundation to establish and support international standards of excellence in musical performance, marching execution, choreography, and show design for high school, youth, or international marching bands and to identify, recognize, and honor outstanding high school, youth, and international marching bands who are at a world-class level of excellence.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Sousa Foundation and proud of the extraordinary student musicians at Beechwood,” said Director of Bands Austin Bralley. “In addition to our talented students, we are fortunate to have dedicated staff members and the full support of the Beechwood and Fort Mitchell communities to be able to perform at the highest levels of high school marching band.”

This is the first time in program history that the Beechwood Marching Tigers, led by Bralley and Associate Director of Bands Savannah Starks, have won the Sudler Shield.

Beechwood received the award in its first year of eligibility under the direction of Bralley. The band’s selection was made by a panel of marching band and music educators based on videos of the 2022 Marching Tiger show titled “The Skydwellers” and a review of the achievements of the Marching Band over the past three years.

The Sudler Shield is expected to be presented this spring. Additional details about the presentation will be shared once they are confirmed.

For information about the John Philip Sousa Foundation, please visit sousafoundation.net. To learn more about the Beechwood Bands, visit beechwoodbands.org.

Beechwood Band