Beechwood boys basketball team posts season’s first win with balanced scoring effort against Brossart















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Beechwood boys basketball team got off to an 0-3 start this season even though senior guard Cameron Boyd averaged 32 points in those first three games.

The Tigers snapped that losing streak on Wednesday with a more balanced offensive effort that carried them to a 79-62 home court win over Brossart, a team that had won the first four games on its schedule.

Beechwood had four double-figure scorers in the victory. Boyd netted a game-high 23 points, followed by sophomore guard Jack Sullivan with 21, freshman point guard Cash Harney with 14 and senior forward Trevor Logue with 10.

Harney also had seven assists in his season debut. He and sophomore post player Mattox Kelly missed the first three games because they were on the Beechwood football team that won the Class 2A state championship game last Friday.

“Having Cash and Mattox back just makes you whole,” Beechwood coach Erik Goetz said in a post-game interview. “It’s not just the contributions of those two players. It’s just what brings balance to the whole group.”

The Tigers shot 51 percent (24 of 47) from the field overall and 57 percent (12 of 21) from behind the 3-point arc. Sullivan made seven treys to account for his 21 points.

“He hit some big momentum shots that helped stop their runs and then grow the lead for us on the other end,” Goetz said of Sullivan, who scored a total of 27 points in the first three games.

In the opening minutes, Sullivan and Harney each made a 3-pointer and Beechwood jumped out to a 10-1 lead. The Tigers stayed on top through the rest of the game despite runs by Brossart that reduced the margin to one point three times.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, a basket by Brossart junior forward Mason Sepate sliced the margin to 51-50, but Beechwood ripped off 11 straight points to push it back up to 62-50 early in the fourth quarter. Four players scored during the Tigers’ run that began with a 3-point goal by Sullivan and ended with a trey by freshman Logan Warmuth.

Brossart made another charge and pulled to within 62-57 on a free throw by junior Anthony Cruse. The Tigers answered with a 10-0 run that gave them a 15-point lead and they kept it in double digits until time ran out.

The Mustangs’ leading scorers were Sepate with 22 and senior guard Brandon Bezold with 16. Senior forward Luke Schumacher posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.