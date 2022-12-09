Becky Strouse, social worker with Erlanger Police, to discuss her role Dec. 12 Florence Rotary meeting















By Adam Curry

Ignite Institute Intern

An overview of what a Police Social Worker is and the benefits of the program will be the topic of discussion as presented by Becky Strouse of the Erlanger Police Department to the Rotary Club of Florence (@FlorenceRotary) on December 12.

Strouse grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Campbell County High School. She then went on to receive her Bachelor’s in Social Work degree from the University of Kentucky. After a few years focusing on her career, she then received her Master’s in Social Work from Campbellsville University. She has worked with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services as a child protection investigator and supervisor for ten years. She has also worked with the Erlanger Police Department for five years as the PSW. She also is an instructor at NKU for the Social Work and Law Enforcement Settings Class.

The main goal of a Police Social Worker is to connect people in crisis to much needed services. Whether it be children or struggling adults, the purpose of a social worker is to improve human well-being and help meet basic and complex needs of people. In her day-to-day job, Strouse works alongside police officers to address behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, family disputes, and other societal problems.

The meeting will be held at Florence Nature Center – Evelyn M. Kalb Gathering House, 7200 Nature Park Dr in Florence.

Livestreamed on Rotary YouTube Channel