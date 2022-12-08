Baker Hunt receives $35,000 Dater Foundation grant to expand off-campus outreach to local schools

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has received a $35,000 grant from the Charles H. Dater Foundation that will help expand the center’s off-campus programming.
The Dater Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Cincinnati region that enrich young lives through art and culture, education, healthcare and social services.
The grant will help Baker Hunt continue to take art instruction off campus to enrich the lives of the youth in the community, by providing art education and creative opportunities to local schools.
While this particular grant will be designated for the enrichment of children, Baker Hunt also provides educational outreach to the VA Medical Center, adult day cares and senior centers, and scholarships to families who wish to attend classes on the Baker Hunt campus.
Established in 1922, Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students from school age to adult through art, cooking, and movement classes and workshops each year.
To learn more about Baker Hunt, visit www.bakerhunt.org, email info@bakerhunt.org, or call 859-431-0020.
