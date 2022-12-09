As winter approaches, CPSC reminds consumers of risks of carbon monoxide, fires, other storm dangers















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

It won’t be long before the season brings more widespread winter storms. As winter approaches, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to protect themselves against carbon monoxide poisoning, fires, and other storm hazards.

People need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. Portable generators create a risk of carbon monoxide, or CO poisoning, that can kill in minutes. CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless. Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness, and it can lead to death.

An average of 85 people die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning from portable generators, according to the CPSC, so they offer these tips:

• Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO. • Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter, while keeping windows and other openings closed in the path of the generator’s exhaust. Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or in a carport. They are too close to the home. • Check that portable generators have been maintained properly, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual. • Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are present around the generator. CO and smoke detectors are valuable, and the CPSC has this advice: • Install battery-operated CO alarms or CO alarms with battery backup on each level and outside separate sleeping areas at home. Interconnected CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound. A CO alarm is your last line of defense when using a generator–it can save your life! • Test CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately, then call 911. • Clear snow away from the outside vents for fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces so that dangerous carbon monoxide does not build up in the house.

Space or other portable heaters can also lead to safety issues. The CPSC suggests:

• Keep all sides of the portable heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire. • Always use a wall outlet, never a power strip and don’t run the power cord under rugs or carpeting. • Make sure the heater is not near water, and don’t touch it if you are wet. • Place the heater on a stable, level surface, located where it will not be knocked over. • Never leave it running unattended in a confined space to reduce hyperthermia hazards. • If the heater’s cord or plug is hot, disconnect the heater and contact an authorized repair person. If any part of the outlet is hot, contact a certified electrician.

Other winter safety hints include: • Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of CO. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open. • Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish them when leaving the room and before sleeping. • If you smell or hear gas leaking, leave your home immediately and contact local gas authorities from outside the home. Do not operate any electronics, such as lights or phones, before leaving.