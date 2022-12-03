As General Assembly prepares to convene for 2023 session GOP names House committee chairs















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

As the General Assembly prepares to convene the 2023 Regular Session on Jan. 3, House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, and members of House Majority Leadership released an updated list of committee chairs and co-chairs on Wednesday.

“This is a tremendously talented group of individuals who are well-prepared to take the lead on these issues,” Osborne said. “I’m grateful that they are willing to serve our Commonwealth and look forward to continuing our efforts to make Kentucky an even better place to call home. This is not only a major time commitment, but a demanding role that requires they use their experience and expertise to craft solid, intentional policies that benefit all Kentuckians.”

House standing committees meet while lawmakers are in session to deliberate the issues under consideration. Each committee has jurisdiction over the issues in specific subject matter. All legislation must go through the committee process before being considered by the full House. 2023 House standing committee chairs include:

• Agriculture – Rep. Richard Heath

• Appropriations and Revenue – Rep. Jason Petrie

• Banking and Insurance – Rep. Michael Meredith

• Economic Development and Workforce Investment – Rep. Russell Webber

• Education – Rep. James Tipton

• Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs – Rep. Kevin Bratcher

• Enrollment – Rep. Thomas Huff

• Health – Rep. Kim Moser

• Family Services – Rep. Samara Heavrin

• Judiciary – Rep. Daniel Elliott

• Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations – Rep. Matt Koch

• Local Government – Rep. Randy Bridges

• Natural Resources and Energy – Rep. Jim Gooch

• Small Business and Information Technology – Rep. Phillip Pratt

• State Government – Rep. David Hale

• Tourism and Outdoor Recreation – Rep. Kim King

• Transportation – Rep. John Blanton

• Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection – Rep. Walker Thomas

The Kentucky Constitution provides that lawmakers convene on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January of each year. In odd-numbered years, the legislature meets for 30 legislative days.