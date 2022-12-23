Applications open for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU; two summer sessions















Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program at KentuckyGSE.com for students currently in grades 9-11. The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.

Applications are due by Jan. 23, 2023 and selections will be announced in April. GSE students can earn scholarships to Kentucky colleges and universities, high school class credits and access to business start-up tools. There is no cost to participate in this transformative experience.

“I hope that Kentucky high school students will take advantage of this unique summer program that, in three weeks, teaches participants how to turn their product or service idea into a reality and then pitch it to a panel of judges,” said Gov. Beshear. “Students will have the opportunity to learn from and network with successful leaders and other students, while also getting to experience life at a university campus.”

During the session, students tour businesses and learn from successful and active entrepreneurs. They create business materials and prototypes, and confidently deliver sophisticated pitches by the end of the program. Businesses from across the state welcome the young entrepreneurs with candid conversations and unparalleled access to the inner workings of their businesses. The program encourages risk-taking and addresses failure as a positive lesson on the path to success.

“GSE is not only an entrepreneurship program, it’s also a place of challenges and opportunities that push you past your limits and show you your real potential,” said Edson Hernandez of Kenton County, a 2022 GSE student. “The immense amount of knowledge and valuable skills you’ll gain at GSE will help you your entire life. Believe me when I say that three weeks of hard work can change your life completely.”

GSE alumni have launched more than 30 new businesses. Others have filed for patents and developed new ideas and relationships that foster innovative business formation. Dozens of alumni have chosen to enroll in entrepreneurial programs at Kentucky universities and attribute this decision to the inspiration they received attending GSE in high school.

“A great start-up team needs a variety of talents and personalities to be successful, so we look for all kinds of skills and potential when selecting GSE students,” said Anne Jewell, president and CEO of GSE. “Our students join a community of collaboration, creativity and courage. We understand this experience has the power to change lives, and we encourage students from across the state to apply as we look for Kentucky’s future innovators and business leaders.”

Test scores and GPA are not a part of the application evaluation process. Parents, educators, entrepreneurs and teens who believe grit, a growth mindset and creativity in problem-solving tell as much about a young person as good grades and test scores can learn more about the GSE at KentuckyGSE.com.

Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development, along with numerous public and private supporters, like The Marksbury Family Foundation, TMMK, and The Duke Energy Foundation, GSE is completely free for selected entrepreneurs.