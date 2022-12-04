Applications are now open for NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2024















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) Class of 2024.

Students in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati who will be high school juniors during the 2023-2024 school year are invited to apply for the seven-month leadership program. Sessions occur monthly during the school day where participants are introduced to various organizations, industries and career opportunities that exist within the region. Each month, students will be challenged and immersed in a variety of different session topics that will cultivate a commitment to future roles and responsibilities as young leaders.

“RYL is a program that brings students together who are passionate about their communities and have a strong desire to collaborate for the greater good of the region,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “Using the community as the classroom, RYL challenges students to see all the opportunities open to them and start, if they haven’t already, planning for their future. Our ultimate goal is to remind these young leaders that they don’t need to leave home to make a difference or find their futures.”

Applicants must be current sophomores with a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrate leadership potential in their school and/or community, have an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership, receive approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor, and reside in Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky. Applications are accepted from students enrolled in private, public, or home schools. Applications are reviewed by the RYL Steering Committee, and 40-45 students will be selected to participate during their junior year.

Tuition for RYL is $250 per student, nonrefundable, and includes all expenses for the retreat, materials, and refreshments for class sessions and graduation. A limited number of scholarships are available. Additional information and applications for the RYL program are available online at www.nkychamber.com/ryl. Applications are due Wednesday, Feb. 1. Students will be notified in May.

To learn more about RYL contact Ann Marie Whelan at amwhelan@nkychamber.com or visit www.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce