All lanes now open on I-75 North in Gallatin County; warming trend underway, but be careful on the roads















Both lanes of Interstate 71 North in Gallatin County were openedf to traffic Sunday. A series of lane closures had been in effect on a portion of the interstate since Thursday morning due to slick conditions brought on by the arctic front that led to multiple stalled trucks and cars.

A single lane reopened Saturday and cress treated and plowed the route all weekend. Slightly warmer temperatures and daylight continue to help efforts.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency last week ahead of the arctic storm front. On Saturday, he announced a temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 in Boone County at mile marker 77. The temporary speed limit reduction continued through Monday.

Portions of I-71 have been treacherous during the winter storm and the chance of light snow across most of the Commonwealth will continue to make travel hazardous. Motorists are still advised to avoid travel, if possible, as weather and road conditions are expected to improve Tuesday.

If you must travel, have a full gas tank and an emergency kit, including water, food, first aid, blankets, cell phone chargers and enough supplies for all passengers.

If you’re traveling, slow down. Slick conditions and black ice are possible. Visit http://SnowKY.ky.gov or http://GoKY.ky.gov for real-time traffic conditions, driving tips, and snow priority route information.

Follow @KYTCDistrict 6 on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates.



To check for forecast updates monitor area news media or go to US National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky or US National Weather Service Wilmington OH.

Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 “lane miles” – all driving lanes from rural state roads to interstate highways.

Roadways across America were hazardous as the storm moved over the country, wreaking havoc. News reports said at least 57 people had been killed as of late Monday. Nationwide temperatures plummeted. Airlines cancelled at least 1200 flights and more were delayed, trapped holiday travelers in airports across the country.

The National Weather Service said cold and snow will dissipate in the Midwest as temperatures rise and rain sets in. It will be cloudy today with a high of 35 degrees.