Add ‘auto shops’ to your list of busiest places during the freezing weather; batteries were flying off shelves















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

And you thought the lines at the malls would be staked and packed with returns after Christmas.

Fuhgeddaboudit.

You wanna guess the busiest places – at least in Northern Kentucky – post Christmas and post blizzard?

Auto Zone.

And Advanced Auto Parts.

Perhaps you were one of many looking for a new battery after your car stalled – and stopped – in the sub-freezing weather.

Always at your service, the Northern Kentucky Tribune took an informal poll around Boone County just to see how brisk business really was.

“Today (Monday), was one of the busiest days of the year for us,” said Zach – he refused to give us his last name – Manager of Auto Zone on U.S. 42, in Florence.

“As for batteries,” he continued, “we’ve sold a ton since we opened at 7:30 a.m. We also moved quite a bit of wipers, and headlights.”

As for the ton of batteries, Zach estimated between 30 and 40 late Monday afternoon. Auto Zone was open until 10 p.m. Monday night.

Julie Combs is a Manager at the Auto Zone at 196 Mt. Zion Road, and almost echoed what her counterpart – Zach – had to say about business, Monday.

“I lost track at the number of batteries sold after we hit about 10,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “People have been coming in the store since we opened at 7:30 this morning.”

Combs said the items most sought after – besides car and truck batteries – wipers and car/truck head lamps.

“Today has been one of the busiest days here in months,” she told the Tribune.

A call was placed to Advanced Auto Parts – 8707 U.S. Highway 42 – to General Manager Joseph Case.

He told the Tribune he had to clear his responses with his boss – and did not return the call.

When the storms hit – more often than not you can assume the bread and milk will be gobbled off the shelves at Kroger.

Now, you can add the auto shops as well.