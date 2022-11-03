YART local art sale returns to Campbell County Public Library’s Newport branch November 12















YART, also known as the Yard Art Sale, returns to the Campbell County Public Library’s Newport Branch with dozens of local artists and crafters.

Held 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Newport Branch, vendors will sell original work for $30 or less, making the event a perfect place to start crossing off your holiday gift shopping list. YART aims to help local artists sell their work while making affordable art accessible to the greater community.

Shoppers can expect vendors specializing in ceramics, illustrations, digital art, photography, metalwork, paintings, jewelry, textiles and more. While they’re at it, they can stock up on books, too. The event coincides with the Friends of the Library Book Sale, where books go for $3 or less (and some items are even free).

Registration is not required. For more info, visit www.cc-pl.org.

