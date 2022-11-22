WellCare donates over $1 million to VOA to expand KY Freedom House programs, including in NKY















WellCare of Kentucky announced its donation of $1,005,463 to Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) to support the expansion of their Freedom House, the only program of its kind in Kentucky that provides residential treatment for pregnant and parenting women overcoming substance use disorder.

WellCare’s support will help VOA double the capacity of the current Freedom House location in Manchester. WellCare has been a long-standing partner of VOA and Freedom House, helping to open the Manchester location in 2018. This latest donation will be used to double the capacity of that location, along with expanding the program to Owensboro, Stanford, and Northern Kentucky

“WellCare has been a longtime supporter of the VOA, and this generous contribution will mean life-changing care for families across the Commonwealth. We are thrilled to bring Freedom House to more Kentucky mothers struggling with substance use disorder and help families start living new, healthy lives,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.

Since its creation in 1993, Freedom House has delivered 301 babies born free of illicit substances. Using an evidence-based clinical services model of recovery and holistic, family-centered treatment, Freedom House addresses the cycle of addiction with children while simultaneously treating mothers.

“WellCare is committed to helping our members and local communities,” said Corey Ewing, plan president and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky. “As more Kentuckians seek ways to address substance use disorders, safe housing and a supportive environment are essential elements on the road to recovery. We are proud to partner with VOA to help place expectant and new mothers gain access to the resources and support they need to live better, healthier lives.”

VOA is currently looking for property in Stanford and Owensboro for the Freedom House program expansion and is continuing to work closely with the community’s local healthcare, governmental and human services leaders to build strong local partnerships throughout the areas. WellCare’s investment will help VOA purchase buildings to house the program and cover the start-up costs associated with hiring and onboarding staff.

“As a Freedom House graduate, I’ve seen first-hand how this program changes lives. And now, as VOA’s Admissions Manager, I have the opportunity to connect families with the same comprehensive support that gave me a new chance on life. WellCare’s investment will help so many Kentucky families start living the life they deserve,” said Christina Compton, Admissions Manager for Volunteers of America Mid-States.

