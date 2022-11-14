Welcome House asks for ‘snack packs’ items to be distributed for National Hunger and Homeless Week















Through November 17, Welcome House, Inc. will be collecting snack items to create snack packs for those experiencing homelessness in our region in honor of National Hunger and Homeless Week.

Welcome House’s mission is to provide a continuum of services that takes everyone we serve from housing uncertainty to housing stability. Every year, Welcome House participates in various activities during this national week of awareness to showcase the growing need to assist those in our community who are struggling with housing.

“Food insecurity is a major issue in our community and it can negatively affect the progress of those we serve,” explained Danielle Amrine, CEO of Welcome House. “Not knowing where your next meal is coming from or the next time you will be able to drink clean water can be very traumatic.”



Welcome House will be collecting various snack items to create snack bags to pass out throughout the community. We are asking for donation assistance for various items, including, but not limited to: bottled water, granola bars, fruit cups, apple sauce cups, canned meats, cracker packages, cookie packages, and any other snack item that has a long shelf life and can fit in lunch bags.

The Welcome House staff will be assembling the bags on Friday, November 18, for distribution.

Last year, Welcome House served 2,666 men, women, and children experiencing homelessness.



All donations can be dropped off at 205 W. Pike Street in Covington. For more information, please contact Kelly at krose@welcomehouseky.org.



National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is a national endeavor by the National Coalition for the Homeless to promote education, action, and awareness about hunger and homelessness.