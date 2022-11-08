Virtual Parent Camp set for Nov. 16 with sessions on college finances, family involvement, more















Virtual ParentCamp will convene November 16 from 8-9 p.m., offering facilitators who will drive powerful conversations about college financial planning, social-emotional practices, the dynamics of positive self-talk, and building family involvement.



Registration will close at 7 p.m. on Nove. 16.

To register, go to https://www.parentcamp.org/event/2022-11-16-vpc/.

Connect with parents, caregivers, educators, community members, anyone involved in a child’s life and build a support system across the country and across the globe. Virtual ParentCamps are facilitated conversations NOT presentations. The expertise is the entire room where everyone is seen, heard and valued.

The sessions include:

• Facilitator: Fred Stennis, Supervisor – Outreach Group U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid

As a former financial aid director, Stennis has over 25 years of experience assisting students and serving families interested in education and opportunities beyond the secondary level. Prior to joining the Federal Student Aid Customer Outreach Group (COG), he served as Special Assistant to the General Manager in the division of Program Compliance. Working in each of these capacities through the years has provided him with a unique perspective in customer satisfaction, community outreach and program development.

Because of his first-hand knowledge of the student aid programs and his experience as a presenter, he serves as Supervisor and Senior Advisor within the Student Experience and Aid Delivery (SEAD) division at Federal Student Aid.

He holds a B.S. in Business Management from Oakwood University in Huntsville, AL and an M.S. in Management from Florida Institute of Technology. He is the president of the Home and School Association (H&S) at GE Peter’s Adventist School in Hyattsville, MD, and is a member of the Bowie Mitchellville, MD Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

• Facilitator: Dr. Emily Howell (@howells_owls), Consultant, UMKC Regional Professional Development Center

Dr. Emily Howell is an educational consultant and former teacher and administrator with over 16 years in the profession. Her greatest passion in education is creating spaces where all students have what they need in order to learn and be successful in life inside and outside of school. Her work as a consultant and educational leader is in supporting teachers and systems to facilitate those practices and environments.

• Facilitator: Cam F Awesome (@camfawesome), Diversity & Inclusion Consultant, MO

Cam F Awesome is a multi-time National Champion Heavyweight Olympic Boxer who hung up the gloves and picked up a microphone as a motivational speaker. Cam speaking on Resilience, Gratitude and Cultural Acceptance

He is a 6-time USA National Champion, 4-time Golden Gloves National Champion, 2-time Olympic Trials Champion Heavyweight boxer, and former Captain of the USA National boxing team.

Many of us believe words are powerful. So, how can we harness this powerful tool to reach out highest potential? Through positive affirmations and an unconventional view of humility, Awesome opens up a delightful conversation on how to stop being your biggest critic and stop beating yourself up in order to uncover the best you.

• Facilitator: Theresa Cruz, Hispanic Family Engagement Coordinator, Learning Grove

Strengthening Families™ is a research-informed approach to increase family strengths, enhance child development, and reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect. It is based on engaging families, programs and communities in building five protective factors: • Parental resilience • Social connections • Knowledge of parenting and child development • Concrete support in times of need • Social and emotional competence of children.

Julie Pile of Boone County is president of Parent Camp and a member of the Boone County school board.